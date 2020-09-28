For 4 straight days, Cebu City logs single-digit in new cases

CEBU CITY, Philippines — For four consecutive days, Cebu City on Monday, September 28, reported a single-digit in its number of new coronavirus cases.

The Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH – 7), in its latest coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) bulletin issued on Monday, announced that the city only logged three new patients.

It was the lowest since June when the locality was reverted back to enhanced community quarantine (ECQ), the strictest form of community quarantine.

To recall, data from DOH-7 showed that Cebu City recorded only nine, seven, and five new COVID-19 cases last September 25, September 26, and September 27 respectively.

The same report also showed that the city logged nine additional recoveries and zero new deaths related to the disease.

This development brings the total documented COVID-19 cases in Cebu City to 9,978 with 8,913 recoveries and 673 deaths.

The city’s number of active cases, or patients who are still infected with SARS-CoV-2, remained at 392 as of September 28.

A total of 730 swab samples were processed on Monday by all laboratories accredited to carry out COVID-19 tests in Central Visayas.

Of this number, 28 came out positive of the virus, including those from Cebu City. The others were from Cebu province with 14, Bohol with five, Mandaue City with four, and Lapu-Lapu City with two.

Only the provinces of Negros Oriental and Siquijor reported no new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

The entire Central Visayas is presently under the most relaxed form of community quarantine, modified general community quarantine (MGCQ), since September 1. /dbs