Palace: Bohol could be next tourist destination to reopen

MANILA, Philippines — After Baguio City and Boracay, Malacañang said Bohol might be the next tourist destination to reopen.

“I understand Bohol might be opening soon within the month of October if I’m not mistaken,” presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said Monday in an online briefing.

Starting October 1, Boracay will partially open to tourists who have tested negative for the new coronavirus.

Baguio City will also welcome tourists next month, but only those from the provinces of Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, and Pangasinan.

With the reopening of tourist spots, Roque said this proves that letting Filipinos return to their jobs is possible as long as minimum health standards are being observed.

“It means kinakailangang balansehin talaga natin ang katotohanan na kinakailangan magtrabaho na yung mga nasa sektor ng turismo na pupwede namang mangyari kung pangangalagaan natin ang ating mga kalusugan,” he said.

(It means we need to balance the reality that those working for the tourism sector need to work and we can do this by taking care of our health.)

Bohol Governor Arthur Yap earlier said the province is aiming to welcome both local and foreign visitors by the last quarter of the year.

JPV