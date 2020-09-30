Frontliners exempted from e-scooter ban

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) is exempting frontliners from the ban of electric scooters, or e-scooters, on the streets in the city.

This after e-scooter users have sought reconsiderations over the ban due to the deficiencies of public transport during the Modified General Community Quarantine (MGCQ), which will extended until the end of October 2020.

Ronnie Nadera, the spokesperson of the CCTO, said medical frontliners and other authorized persons outside of residence (APOR) may use e-scooters to go to work and to go home.

They only need to present their company identification cards or their certificate of employment at checkpoints or to CCTO enforcers to avoid impoundment of their e-scooters or getting citations.

“Kailangan ra nila i-explain ug ipakita ang proof nga medical or non-medical APOR sila,” said Nadera. (They just have to explain and show proof that they are medical or non-medical APOR.)

Alma Casimero, the CCTO head, ordered the exemption as a response to the request of the frontliners that they need to use the e-scooters as an alternative means of transportation.

Recently, a local community of e-scooter users, the Sugbo Skooteros, asked the reconsideration of the ban on e-scooters in the city from the CCTO, offering a proposal on how to regulate this mode of transportation instead.

Labella said that he is willing to listen to their proposals and formed an Adhoc committee to look into their suggestions.

The mayor said that if there is a way to regulate the e-scooters to make them safer for both users and the other motorists in major thoroughfares, the city will gladly allow its use.

