COVID-19 cases in PH now at 314,079 with 2,415 new infections

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) on Thursday reported that there were 2,415 new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections recorded, bringing the Philippines’ tally to 314,079.

The latest data of the DOH showed that of the total number of cases, 54,294 are active cases.

The region with the most number of newly reported cases is still Metro Manila with 930 cases, followed by Cavite with 238, Rizal with 128, Laguna with 123, and Negros Occidental with 103.

There were also 771 new recoveries and 59 additional deaths recorded, bringing the total to 254,223 and 5,562, respectively.

Aside from this, the DOH noted that it removed 30 duplicates, of which 19 were recoveries and one was a fatality, from the total case count.

Moreover, there were also 17 cases previously tagged as recoveries but were later identified as deaths after final validation. / JPV