12 of 22 Talisay City barangays now COVID-free

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The majority of the barangays in Talisay City are now free of the coronavirus disease.

In its October 1 data that was released to the public Friday night, Oct. 2, the City of Talisay Public Information Office said that only 10 of the city’s 22 barangays continue to have cases of the infection. The 12 others are now COVID-free.

Of the 10 barangays, Dumlog has the most number of active cases with seven followed by Cansojong with three. Barangays Candulawan, Lagtang, Lawaan 3, Linao, Maghaway, Pooc, San Isidro, and San Roque have one to two cases each.

Even the city jail in Barangay Maghaway is now free of the infection, the PIO said.

On Thursday, Oct. 1, the city logged two new cases of the infection and two recoveries. PIO said that the new cases are from Barangays Cansojong and Linao.

The case from Cansojong is a 77-year-old male resident who was swabbed on Sept. 30 after he manifested influenza-like-symptoms.

The one from Barangay Linao is a 35-year-old female resident who was swabbed on the same day as a work requirement.

As of Thursday, Talisay logged a total of 964 confirmed COVID-19 cases of which only 20 cases remain active. The city’s recovery count also totals to 848 or 88 percent of the confirmed cases.

Its death count, on the other hand, remains at 96 or 10 percent of the total cases. / dcb