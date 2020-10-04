Floods, landslides in Cebu City hinterlands due to heavy rains

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Heavy rains in the mountain barangays of Cebu City have resulted in several minor landslides and flash floods on Sunday noon, October 4.

Ramil Ayuman, officer-in-charge of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), confirmed this in a series of posts on his official Facebook page.

A landslide made a road partially impassable in Sitio Kabarang in Barangay Sapangdako while another one in Sitio Maling in Barangay Babag injured at least two people.

“Two people were injured during the landslide. An ambulance is currently on scene to provide pre-hospital care and transported (the injured) to the hospital. A quick response team was also dispatched to the area,” portions of the initial report from CDRRMO stated.

Responders from CDRRMO also rescued a three-year-old boy from drowning in a river in Sitio Maling, Barangay Babag after he was nearly swept away by flash flood due to heavy rains.

The state’s weather bureau has issued on Sunday, 11:16 a.m., a thunderstorm warning all over Cebu City and nearby areas. This meant that moderate to rain rains within the next two hours are expected in these areas. /dbs

