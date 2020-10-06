Do you know what’s the OG ‘bukid’ spot in Cebu?

CEBU CITY, Philippines— There are a lot of new hang out spots in the mountains of Cebu, but only one can be called the “OG.”

Yup, if you’ve been in Cebu for so long, you’d definitely know that the Tops Lookout in Barangay Malubog in Cebu City was the first go-to mountain spot that tourists and locals frequented while in the Queen City of the South.

Tops Lookout has been one of the go-to places for families and friends to take time off from the busy city life and enjoy the breeze and tranquility of the place. The view deck also offers an unhampered view of the cities of Cebu, Mandaue, and Lapu-Lapu.

So for the young ones who haven’t been here, we’re sure you’re wondering what are the things you can do in this place (if the photos still don’t help.)

Read on.

Dates

Of course, this is the place to be when you want to make your dates a little extra special. With the candles lit and the cold breeze, who would’t want to move a little closer for a warm hug? The place is quiet, which makes it a good spot for you to talk about your relationship.

Photoshoots

Prenuptial wedding photoshoots, birthday shoots or fun shoots, the place is perfect for any photo shoot. It offers a picturesque atmosphere, not to mention that you’ll have natural lighting to make your photos perfect! Afternoons are the best!

Casual hangouts

If you just want to unwind with some of your closest friends and talk about how life has been lately, Tops is a great option. There are a number of food stalls where you can choose what you guys can munch on while talking and just hanging out.

Resting spot

If you fancy biking to the mountains of Cebu, to conquer Tops Lookout is a cherry on top of your biking adventures. But if it is too much for our biking self, you can always push your bike to the top and relax as you marvel at the beauty of the city of Cebu.

Celebrations

May it be a birthday party, a wedding anniversary, or a simple celebration for small victories, this is the place to be. With the long tables and chairs available in the area, you will be able to prepare a feast or play lots of games for your friends and family to enjoy!

There are just a few things to remember when going to the Tops Lookout. One is that it would take some driving skills to get up there so make sure you have a well conditioned vehicle and a designated driver who won’t have any alcoholic drinks while having fun there. Driving down isn’t easy either as the winding roads could be very tricky.

Another is to remember to clean up after your visit. Help keep the famous spot clean for others to enjoy.

/bmjo