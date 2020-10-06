Church in Lapu suggests priority number scheme for cemetery visitation 

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—Clergy of the Our Lady of the Rule Parish in Lapu-Lapu City is proposing to Lapu-Lapu City mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan to implement a priority number scheme instead of an alphabetical schedule for those who want to visit their departed loved ones at the Humay-humay Public Cemetery in Barangay Gun-ob during the season of All Souls’ Day and All Saints’ day.

Earlier, Chan issued Executive Order no. 2020-071, declaring the closure of all cemeteries in Lapu-Lapu City from October 29, 2020 to November 4, 2020 and establishing guidelines for visitation prior to and after the closure.

This is done as a precautionary measure against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The E.O. also set a visitation schedule for the public in the different cemetery and memorial parks from October 15-28, 2020, and November 5-16, 2020, which will be based on the family name of the deceased.

Joselito Castañares, the caretaker of the Humay-humay Public Cemetery, said that based on their meetings, the clergy from the Our Lady of the Rule Parish is suggesting to to just implement a priority number scheme.

The Our Lady of the Rule Parish is the one who manages the cemetery.

“The suggestion is that the first batch will cater 400, another batch is will cater 400 so that the cemetery won’t be crowded,” Castañares said.

Castañares explained that every batch will be allowed to stay inside the cemetery for just two hours. Under the E.O., visitation hours will start from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm and overnight vigils are strictly prohibited.

CDN Digital reached out to Chan about the proposal but the mayor hasn’t answered as of this posting.

Meanwhile, the cemetery has already been preparing to ensure that the minimum health and safety protocols will be observed during visitation days.

Three hand washing stations are already installed in the entrance, while visitors are reminded to always wear their face masks and face shields, and observe social distancing.

The cemetery will also assign security guards to check that prohibited items such as foods, alcoholic beverages, knives, sharp objects, among others, will not make it inside the cemetery.

