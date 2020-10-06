Cemeteries in Lapu-Lapu closed from Oct. 29 to Nov. 4

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Cemeteries in Lapu-Lapu City will be closed during the All Souls and All Saints Days or from October 29 to November 4, 2020.

This developed after Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan issued Executive Order (EO) No. 2020-071, declaring the closure of all cemeteries in Lapu-Lapu City from October 29, 2020 to November 4, 2020 and establishing guidelines for visitation prior to and after the closure.

This is also in consonance of Resolution No. 72 series of 2020 of the Inter-Agency Task Force, which set the guidelines for the season of All Saints Day and All Souls Day, starting from September 17 to November 15.

Five cemeteries located in the city, namely: Roman Catholic Cemetery in Humay-humay road, Barangay Gun-ob; United Church of Christ in the Philippines Cemetery in Barangay Gun-ob; Mactan Island Memorial Garden in Barangay Marigondon; Haven of Peace Memorial Garden in Barangay Mactan; and St. Augustine Parish Cemetery in barangay Sta. Rosa, Olango Island, will be closed to the public during the said period.

However, immediate families, who will attend to a burial scheduled on those days, will be exempted, given that strict compliance to the minimum health and safety standards are being observed, except the city-owned municipal cemetery in Barangay Gun-ob which will be closed in both visitation and burial rites.

Aside from this, the public is permitted to visit their deceased loved ones from October 15 to 28 and November 5 to 16, following the schedule based on the family name of the deceased.

Visitors will be asked to present a valid ID upon entry to a cemetery, for verification purposes while cemeteries are only allowed to accommodate up to 30 percent of its capacity.

The E.O. also permits senior citizens to visit cemeteries, but minors or those 21 years old and below are prohibited from doing so.

Wearing of face masks, face shields, and social distancing should be strictly observed inside the cemetery premises.

Police officers and security guards are also mandated to regularly conduct roving activities to ensure full compliance with the minimum health and safety protocols.

Eating inside the cemetery or memorial park and bringing or drinking of any alcoholic drinks or beverages, and bringing of knives or sharp objects are also strictly prohibited./dbs