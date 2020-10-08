Alex Eala books French Open girls’ quarterfinals spot

Filipino tennis ace Alex Eala booked a spot in the quarterfinals of the 2020 French Open Juniors singles tournament after turning back Spain’s Leyre Romero Gormaz, 6-1, 4-6, 6-1, on Wednesday (Manila time).

It is the first quarterfinals outing in a singles Grand Slam event for the 15-year-old star, who is already ranked No. 4 in the world.

She and her partner Elina Kalieva crashed out of the doubles competition late Tuesday, losing to Italian pair of Lisa Pigato and Eleonora Alvisi, 5-7, 6-2, 7-10.

Eala made history earlier this year after winning the 2020 Australian Open girls’ doubles title with Indonesian partner Priska Nugroho.