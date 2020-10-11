516 fishers, sari-sari store owners in Olango each get P5K aid

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Some 516 fishermen and sari-sari store owners in Olango Island have received a P5,000 cash grant each from the Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7) through their Livelihood Assistance Program.

Annabeth Cuizon, City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) head, told CDN Digital that the beneficiaries of this program were those residents with existing small businesses such as a sari-sari store that has been affected by the impact of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Other beneficiaries are fishermen, who need to buy nets and other equipment for their livelihood.

“Kini nga budget, part gihapon ni sa COVID-19 alleviation program sa DSWD, pinaagi sa paghatag og livelihood grant,” Cuizon said.

The distribution started on Friday, October 9, and Saturday, October 10.

Cuizon is also encouraging the beneficiaries to spend the cash grant, based on what it is intended for.

“Nag-assign na pod mi ug mga personnel nga maoy mo-monitor ani nga programs, hilabi na sa mga beneficiaries,” she added.

(We have also assigned personnel to monitor these programs especially the beneficiaries.)

Cuizon also said that they would also be selecting beneficiaries of the program from mainland Lapu-Lapu after the agency granted them more funds for the program.

She said that 50 beneficiaries would be selected in the mainland./dbs