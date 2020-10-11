The Holiday Season is kumukutikuti-TAP with foodpanda’s 12 Surprises of Christmas

More than the feasts, lights or gifts, it is the Christmas spirit that truly makes the Filipino Christmas uniquely special and beautiful. No challenge can ever dampen the merry that Christmas brings. To usher in the holidays, foodpanda will lighten up the nation with kumukutikuti-TAP: Isang Dosenang Pamaskong Hatid ng foodpanda (12 Surprises of Christmas). For the next 12 weeks starting this October 11, foodpanda will launch weekly surprises for everyone.

Kicking off the celebration is foodpanda’s biggest promotion to date. Get a chance to win the hottest gadgets in gaming, entertainment and foodpanda vouchers. Here’s how it works:

1. foodpanda is giving away P500 foodpanda vouchers to 1,200 users weekly. Whether you’re a gamer or just someone who wants to be entertained in style at home, you can count on it that you’ll enjoy what we have in store for you. Here are the other exciting prizes that you can win:

Week 1. 12 winners of “Casual Gaming Package” which includes a PS4, PS VR Headset, PS camera, PS move controllers and gift certificates for PS4 games

Week 2. 12 winners will sing happy tunes this Christmas with the “Music Package” which includes an AirPod Pro and an iPad Pro 128 GB.

Grand Draw. 12 winners will celebrate with the “Ultimate Gaming Package”. foodpanda ambassador and celebrity gamer Alodia Gosiengfiao personally picked the gaming rigs included in the set which consists of a whopping collection of monitor, CPU, headset, mouse, and gaming chair. Another 12 winners of an “Ultimate Entertainment Package”, which includes a Samsung 4K 65” TV, a Samsung Soundbar 5.1 Channel, and a Bose Home Bluetooth Speaker.

2. How to join? From October 11-31, order in foodpanda restaurants, pick-up or shops with only a minimum order of Php299. Use the voucher code MERRYGALO on checkout. Each order using the voucher code is equivalent to one entry. The more entries, the higher chances of winning. Winners will be randomly drawn for the weekly prizes. All entries from Oct.11-31 are entitled to win in the Grand Draw.

Watch out for more surprises from foodpanda through foodpanda’s Facebook and Instagram pages.— Ride on the fun and excitement, download the app today and be a part of foodpanda’s week by week Christmas Season surprises.