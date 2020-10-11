Young woman allegedly raped by kin found dead in north Cebu town

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police in a northern Cebu town are encouraging those, who are victims of sexual abuse or rape, to visit the police station and report the incident.

The northern town’s acting police chief made the call on Saturday, October 10, after the body of an 18-year-old woman was found dead about a kilometer away from her home on Friday, October 9, 2020.

The policeman said that initial investigation showed that the woman died from an apparent suicide after she hanged herself to a tree.

A brother of the victim told police that they had been looking for her since October 6.

Police were also investigating reports that the reason for the woman taking her life was because she was allegedly raped by a relative and this report of the alleged rape circulated around the neighborhood.

The police officer said they were verifying the rape report so that they could hold the person liable for the crime if the report would turn out to be true.

***

For those facing huge personal problems or experiencing extreme sadness, they can reach out to and call Tawag Paglaum Centro Bisaya if they need someone to talk to.

Tawag Paglaum Centro Bisaya is a 24/7 call-based hotline for suicide prevention and emotional crisis intervention established in Cebu. Anyone in Central Visayas experiencing a mental disorder relapse or suicidal thoughts may reach the hotline at 0939-936-5433 or 0927-654-1629. /dbs