3 SWU PHINMA graduates top the 2020 Physician Licensure Examination

Three Southwestern University PHINMA School of Medicine graduates topped the 2020 Physician Licensure Exams. The SWU PHINMA medicine graduates clinched the Top 8th, 9th and 10th places.
Everything was made possible with the continued support of the administration, alumni, faculty and by the grace of God.
DR. PETER AZNAR
Dean of SWU PHINMA School of Medicine
The Top 8th placer April Jean Gapo got 87% passing rate, followed by Jessah April Naingue (86.83%) and Carren Emirose Solidor (86.67%), respectively. SWU PHINMA is the only Cebu-based medical school with graduates included in the top 10. Dra. Jessah April Naingue, this year’s Top 9, is a double board topnotcher. She is also a product of the SWU PHINMA College of Medical Technology and placed Top 9th in the 2014 Medical Technologist Licensure Examination.
The Dean of SWU PHINMA School of Medicine, Dr. Peter Aznar encourages the School of Medicine students to continue to be inspired by their dreams and aspiration to succeed and emulate the hard work and dedication of their seniors especially at this time.
“Everything was made possible with the continued support of the administration, alumni, faculty and by the grace of God”, Dr. Aznar said. He also commends SWU PHINMA’s effort in providing its students with a great and dynamic program that enables them to become the best that they can be.
The entire PHINMA Education group is proud of the latest achievement of SWU PHINMA School of Medicine graduates who took the Physician Licensure Exams in March and September 2020. As part of SWU PHINMA’s tradition, the board topnotchers and passers will be suitably recognized in a virtual ceremony and will be awarded with cash incentive.
Other than medicine, SWU PHINMA is also known for its other allied health programs like Dentistry, Nursing, Pharmacy, Medical Technology, Optometry, Occupational Therapy and Physical Therapy. Its sister school PHINMA University in Dagupan City, Pangasinan is also a strong board performer in allied health programs producing several topnotchers in the Nursing Licensure Exams and also named as one of the Philippines’ top nursing schools.
It was in 2015 when PHINMA Education acquired SWU, since then the company continues to improve its facilities and programs with the commitment of producing globally competitive physicians and medical practitioners. Amidst the pandemic, SWU PHINMA School of Medicine opened its doors to aspiring health heroes in August 2020. Application for School Year 2021-2022 intake will start in December 2020.
PHINMA Education Holdings, Inc. (PEHI) under the conglomerate PHINMA Corporation, also operates PHINMA Araullo University in Nueva Ecija, PHINMA Cagayan de Oro College, PHINMA University of Iloilo, PHINMA Saint Jude College in Manila, PHINMA Republican College in Quezon City and PHINMA Rizal College of Laguna. Through PHINMA Education PT Ind Phil Management in Indonesia, it aims to further expand its footprint in Southeast Asia. For more information, please visit: https://www.phinma.edu.ph.
