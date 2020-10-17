3 SWU PHINMA graduates top the 2020 Physician Licensure Examination

Three Southwestern University PHINMA School of Medicine graduates topped the 2020 Physician Licensure Exams. The SWU PHINMA medicine graduates clinched the Top 8th, 9th and 10th places. Everything was made possible with the continued support of the administration, alumni, faculty and by the grace of God. DR. PETER AZNAR Dean of SWU PHINMA School of Medicine

The Top 8th placer April Jean Gapo got 87% passing rate, followed by Jessah April Naingue (86.83%) and Carren Emirose Solidor (86.67%), respectively. SWU PHINMA is the only Cebu-based medical school with graduates included in the top 10. Dra. Jessah April Naingue, this year’s Top 9, is a double board topnotcher. She is also a product of the SWU PHINMA College of Medical Technology and placed Top 9th in the 2014 Medical Technologist Licensure Examination.

The Dean of SWU PHINMA School of Medicine, Dr. Peter Aznar encourages the School of Medicine students to continue to be inspired by their dreams and aspiration to succeed and emulate the hard work and dedication of their seniors especially at this time. “Everything was made possible with the continued support of the administration, alumni, faculty and by the grace of God”, Dr. Aznar said. He also commends SWU PHINMA’s effort in providing its students with a great and dynamic program that enables them to become the best that they can be. The entire PHINMA Education group is proud of the latest achievement of SWU PHINMA School of Medicine graduates who took the Physician Licensure Exams in March and September 2020. As part of SWU PHINMA’s tradition, the board topnotchers and passers will be suitably recognized in a virtual ceremony and will be awarded with cash incentive.