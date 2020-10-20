Talisay City bans karaoke, loud sound systems during daytime

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas ordered the banning of the use of karaoke machines and other loud sound systems from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays to Saturdays.

In his Executive Order (EO) No. 33, Gullas said that these measures are implemented to allow students taking online classes and employees working from home to have a quiet and peaceful working environment.

Public karaoke establishments should not open during the prohibited times as well or else they may lose their permits and licenses to operate.

Establishments that have karaoke machines but are not karaoke establishments will not be allowed to use their machines at all.

Loud music and amplified stereos or sound systems cannot be used for parties private or public still from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily on the same days.

Vehicles with loud sound systems are also prohibited from playing music or making loud noises while traversing any street, whether major, secondary, or interior roads. They will be cited for violating the order.

“Hangyo lang ko sa tanan to support this EO. (I appeal to everyone to support the EO). Under a new normal children and adults are usually at home, either answering modules, joining online classes or working from home. They will need a good working environment and atmosphere. Tinabangay ta to help our neighbors,” said the mayor.

Should there be any complaints of private homes, public establishments, and other individuals making noises during the work and school hours, residents are encouraged to complain to the barangay captains, purok leaders, and the police. /bmjo