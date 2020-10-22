18 Medellin gamblers caught betting on online cockfighting, nabbed

CEBU PROVINCE, Philippines — Eighteen men in Barangay Poblacion, Medellin town in northern Cebu were arrested on October 21 after they were caught betting on online cockfighting on a TV set.

Police Major Audie Pelayo, Medellin Police Station chief, said in a statement that the men were betting money while watching the online cockfighting on TV in a sari-sari store.

Pelayo said that the online cockfighting show could be accessed by subscribing to its website.

Those arrested were Leny Mondares Catagbo, 44; Rodrigo Dela Cerna, 60; Jhun Faustine Torino Yarte, 24, Edwin Yaun Arabis, 55; Noel Godenez Yubal, 46; Leonilo Bustrillo Dela Cruz, 34; Joselito Godinez Chua, 36; Jomar Son Benturan, 33; Jason Quindao Montesclaros, 42; Ranier Godinez Yubal, 39; Noel Tubos Versoza, 37; Manuel Son Benturan, 39; Jimby Villegas Sumalinog, 38; Alfredo Maglinte Suganob, 43; Carlito Baring Montesclaros, 60; Louie Maños Dela Cerna, 59; Ernesto Cabagti Potayri, 67; and Pedro Jurcales Villegas, 61.

Pelayo said that suspects were caught betting on online cockfighting shown on a television set in a store in the area.

Police confiscated the LED TV, and P2,198 cash, the bet in the online cockfighting.

“Mga pahimangno ug mga pahinumdum gikan sa kapulisan sa lungsod sa Medellin aron malikayan ang kahasol ug kabalisa kon kita makalapas sa maong balaod. Magpaabot lang kita sa tukmang oras o panahon nga ibalik na ang lingaw lingaw sa atong mga kaigsoonang sugarol,” Pelayo said.

(We would like to remind residents of Medellin to avoid the hassle if one is caught breaking the law. To the cockfighting gamblers, just wait for the right time when this kind of gambling activity would be allowed.)

The arrested men were detained at the Medellin Police Station detention cell pending the filing of illegal gambling charges./dbs