IN PHOTOS: Talisay City reports few visitors in cemeteries

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Talisay City government reported few visitors among major cemeteries in the city for the first week of the allowed visitation ahead of Kalag-kalag 2020.

In a Facebook post, the Talisay City Public Information Office (PIO), said that based on the one-week assessment of the City of Talisay-Traffic and Order Administration Office (CT-TODA), order had been kept in the cemeteries with less than a hundred visitors per day.

The CT-TODA has stationed at the Evergreen Memorial Park, Cebu South Memorial Gardens, Talisay Cemetery, and other memorial gardens.

The public are expected to come in crowds starting this coming weekend on October 24 until October 28, 2020, leading to the Kalag-kalag days.

The city reminds the public to take this chance to visit since all cemeteries, columbariums, and cemeteries will be closed from October 29 to November 3, 2020, in consonance with the mandate of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) guidelines.

The city government reminded the public as well that those who would like to visit the cemeteries must wear face masks, face shields, and maintain social distancing.

All visitors are given an hour in the cemeteries and they are not allowed to bring food or drinks, as well as sound equipment.

Here are photos of the CT-TODA for the first week of monitoring the cemeteries in Talisay City:

