No new COVID-19 deaths in Central Visayas on Oct. 22

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Central Visayas recorded another day without new mortalities related to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The Department of Health here (DOH-7), in its latest COVID-19 bulletin, reported no additional deaths on Thursday, October 22, 2020.

As a result, the toll remained at 1,329.

The regional health office also logged only 32 new cases of the infection on Thursday, another low in terms of additional patients recorded in a day.

Breakdown

Ten out of the 32 new confirmed COVID-19 patients recorded on Thursday came from Lapu-Lapu City.

The others came from Cebu province (9), Negros Oriental (2), and Bohol (3). The cities of Cebu and Mandaue each reported four additional cases.

DOH-7 also recorded 28 new recoveries on Thursday in which 14 came from Mandaue City and the other 14 from Cebu province.

Central Visayas has documented a total of 21, 955 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of October 22, with 19,720 recoveries.

The number of active cases in the region is now at 906 only.

All areas in Central Visayas are currently under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ).

