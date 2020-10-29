From Agta to Tambaluslos, here’s a quick peek at mythical creatures in PH

Our Philippine pantheon of mythical creatures consists of powerful beings and bloodthirsty creatures. Like our expansive culture, stories about these creatures vary in different regions throughout the archipelago. Although similar stories of mythical beings appear, some anthropologists think that these creatures were only made by our foreign invaders to strike fear, putting them into their submission. But nevertheless, these creatures make our traditions and beliefs colorful and intriguing — the belief that the living and the non-living things have a spirit, and are part of both visible and invisible worlds. Let us know more about these mythical creatures in Philippine folklore.

AGTA – (Eastern Visayas)

The Agta has also been described as a supernatural man of dark complexion with extraordinary size inhabiting trees, cliffs, or empty houses.

They are considered as gentle tree-dwelling spirits who don’t harm humans, but instead observe and watch from their dwellings.

Sometimes, they enjoy pulling pranks on humans, hiding things or utensils, and they are described as a supernatural man of dark complexion, reminiscent to the Bigfoot or the Yeti in Tibet.

ASWANG – (Blood sucker Aspect: Bicol, Cebu, Visayas, Ilokano)

By Philippine folk traditions, the aswang is comparable to the vampire in the west who is a bloodsucking creature disguised as a beautiful maiden. To suck blood, the vampire uses the tip of its tongue, pointed like the proboscis of a mosquito, to pierce the jugular vein

However, what makes the aswang unique is it can split its body in half leaving its lower part behind and fly-off looking for her victim.

MAMUMUYAG – (Western Visayas)

She is known for her hostile glance and can give various ailments to those she hates.

Usually depicted as an old female, she is known to inflict painful tumors to her victims.

When someone receives her spell, the victim usually turns to an Albolaryo (quack doctor) to seek assistance to to inflict the pain back to the Mamumuyag.

SIGBIN – (Waray)

A cross-breed between goat, dog, and kangaroo said to suck blood out of its victims from shadows.

Stories tell that a Sigbin walks from his back and preys at night amid a field of squash.

For some, a sigbin may cause harm; however others tell that a sigbin may also bring luck should you make it as your pet.

TAMBALUSLOS – (Bicolano, Mindanao, Visayas)

A Tambaluslos has a human form with an overly large head and a freakish grin.

He has a scary, evil laugh and often lives in the mountains where he preys on travelers even during the day time.

This creature is believed to confuse and misguide people, making them lose their way or go around in circles before preying on them./dbs