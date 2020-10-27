Ex-convict shot dead in Alegria

CEBU CITY, Philippines—An ex-convict was shot dead by motorcycle-riding gunmen past 8 p.m. on Monday, October 26, 2020, in Sitio Sangi, Barangay Madridijos in Alegria town, southwestern Cebu.

Police Master Sergeant Cyson Obiasada of the Alegria Police Station identified the victim as Kenneth Roize Hidalgo, 21, from Barangay Legaspi of the same town.

Based on initial investigation, Hidalgo, who works as a motorcycle motorcycle-for-hire driver, was waiting for passengers when he was shot by a still unidentified gunman who was onboard a motorcycle with a companion.

Hidalgo sustained gunshot wounds on different parts of his body that led to his death.

According to Obiasada, the motive of the killing may be personal, considering the background of Hidalgo.

He said that in 2018, they were able to arrest Hidalgo for selling illegal drugs but he was later released in December 2019.

The investigators of Alegria Police Station, according to Obiasada, are still working to to trace the possible whereabouts of the suspects.

