CCLEX project progress now at 61 percent

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Even with the threat of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, it seems that the construction of the much awaited Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) will be completed by 2021 as the project’s progress now stands at 61 percent as of October 2020.

According to a press release dated October 27, the overall engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) progress of the P30-billion toll bridge project stand at 61 percent while construction progress alone is at 48 percent.

Both Cebu City and Cordova town have expressed their desire that the bridge will be completed by 2021 in time for the celebration of the Quincentennial celebration of the heroism of Lapu-Lapu in Mactan and the arrival of Christianity in the Philippines.

The Cebu Cordova Link Expressway Corporation (CCLEC) said it is looking forward to completing the bridge by 2021.

The installation of the stay cables that will hold the bridge deck and the installation of the cross on top of the pylons, one of the iconic features of the project, marks a milestone for the construction of the bridge.

“CCLEX is set to be nearing substantial completion in 2021. Despite the challenges posed by Covid-19, we commit to continue working hard towards completing the project next year for the benefit of the Cebuanos. It is something we look forward to, given the current conditions,” said CCLEC President and General Manager Allan Alfon in the press release.

There will be 14 stay cables on each side of the main bridge’s two towers or a total of 56 that varies in length between 60 meters to 210 meters, all anchored on the pylon and the deck.

On the other hand, the cross, which will be luminous on four sides at night once finished, is 40 meters in height. The lighted cross symbolizes Cebu’s significant role as the cradle of Catholic devotion.

Aside from these installations, other works are also being simultaneously done on the other components and segments of the CCLEX project including concreting of the bridge deck and Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR) on-ramp; construction of columns at CSCR off-ramp, Cebu viaduct, and Cordova viaduct; and piling works for the small bridges at the causeway that will serve as access of the fishermen to their fishing ground.

Once completed, the expressway will have two lanes in each direction that will provide a safe, quick, and “scenic” passage to an estimated 50,000 vehicles daily, easing the traffic in the existing Marcelo Fernan Bridge and the Osmeña Bridge.

The bridge is expected to spur trade activities and open greater economic opportunities for Cebu and the rest of the Visayas region.

