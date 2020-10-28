No new COVID case in 13 Lapu barangays for the past week

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—Thirteen barangays here have not logged any new case of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) for the past week.

This was revealed by Nagiel Bañacia, head of the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO) in Lapu-Lapu City.

Bañacia said that these barangays are Pusok, Maribago, Suba-basbas, Caubian, Caohagan, Pangan-an, Tingo, Baring, Caw-oy, Talima, Tungasan, Sabang, and San Vicente.

Among these barangays, barangay Pusok, which was considered before as the epicenter of the virus in the city, has not recorded any new case of COVID-19 for almost three weeks now.

He said that during their Covid-19 Crisis Management Meeting on Wednesday afternoon, October 28, 2020, City Health Officer Dr. Agnes Realize told them that the achievement in barangay Pusok can be attributed to the effective implementation of health safety measures not only in their workplaces in MEPZ but also in their respective homes.

“We didn’t only flatten the curve of Covid-19 infection in Lapu-Lapu City. But, we really won the war at our considered ‘virus epicenter’,” Bañacia said in a Facebook post.

Bañacia, however, said that Barangay Pusok still tops in the most number of cases in the city until today. It has a total of 296 total cases, with 281 patients recovered and 15 COVID-related deaths.

Aside from this, the city has also had no COVID-19 admission at either the Lapu-Lapu City Hospital, ARC Hospital & OLOR Hospital.

Based on the monitoring of the Department of Health, as of October 27, Lapu-Lapu City already has a total of 2,457 cases. Out of this number, only 123 are left as active cases.

