Mandaue City active cases down to 58

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Mandaue City is now left with only 58 active cases of the coronavirus disease.

Despite the addition of three new cases on Friday, October 30, its active cases count remained low because the city also logged two new recoveries on the same day, according to data released by the Public Information Office.

The new cases are MC2462 and MC2464, who are both from Barangay, and MC2463, who is from Casuntingan.

“DRRMO personnel are set to decontaminate the areas involved. Tracing of the patients’ contacts are also being done as of writing,” the city’s advisory reads.

The new recoveries, on the other hand, are from Barangays Maguikay and Tipolo.

As of Friday, Mandaue City had 58 active cases; 2, 188 recoveries; and 165 deaths related to the infection.