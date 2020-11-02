Pagasa sees Tropical Storm Siony landfall in Cagayan Valley on Thursday

MANILA, Philippines — After Typhoon Rolly whipped the Bicol region and Southern Luzon over the weekend, Tropical Storm Siony is expected to make landfall in Cagayan Valley later this week, according to the state weather bureau.

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) weather forecaster Benny Estajera said on Monday said Siony was last spotted 850 kilometers east of Northern Luzon over the Philippine Sea with maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 80 kph.

Estajera said it is expected to make landfall in Cagayan Valley on Thursday, November 5.

“Makikita natin within the next 48 hours ay hindi masyadong gagalaw ito, mananatili lamang halos sa kanyang kinalalagyan at yung inaasahang landfall ay dito sa may Cagayan Valley pagsapit ng Thursday, November 5 at tatawid afterwards dito sa northern part of Cordillera and Ilocos Region,” Estajera said in a DZMM Teleradyo interview.

(It will remain almost stationary in the next 48 hours. It is expected to make landfall in Cagayan on Thursday, November 5 and will cross the northern pat of the Cordillera and ilocos regions.)

“Posible din na magíng typhoon ito bago mag-landfall kaya’t paalala din sa ating mga kababayan sa Norte naman ay mag-ingat sa posibleng malalakas na hangin at malakas na ulan,” he added.

(It may possibly intensify into a typhoon before making landfall. Residents in the northern regions should watch out for strong winds and rains.)

Rolly update

Meanwhile, Pagasa said Tropical Storm Rolly was located 100 kilometers west southwest of Subic Bay.

It has a maximum sustained winds of 65 kph)near the center and gustiness of up to 80 kph while moving west northwest at 20 kph.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 is still raised over several areas in the country such as the northwestern portion of Occidental Mindoro, western portion of Batangas, extreme western portion of Laguna, Cavite, Metro Manila, western portion of Bulacan, western portion of Pampanga, Bataan, and southern portion of Zambales.