Cebu City on alert for incoming tropical depression

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City government is on alert for an incoming tropical depression (TD) which is expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility tonight, November 6, 2020.

Councilor David Tumulak, the city council’s chairperson of the committee on disaster risk reduction and management, said that the path of the incoming TD might affect northern Cebu based on the forecast of the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

Though it is not likely to hit Cebu City, the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) will be on alert starting Saturday night because the severe weather system may pull the Amihan and cause heavy rains.

“Hopefully it will not affect Cebu City, but we have to be proactive,” said Tumulak.

The councilor said heavy equipment would be strategically placed on standby in the mountain barangays in the north, central, and southern portions for any incident, whether landslide or flash flood.

The Department of Engineering and Public Works (DEPW) is already clearing the major waterways in preparation for the tropical depression, while Emergency Services are also on standby for possible incidents.

The rains are expected to begin on the afternoon or evening of Saturday, November 6, 2020, so the city government will be deploying buses to the North and South Districts as well as the downtown area to fetch stranded passengers.

“Di man ta sigurado kung unsa gyod kakusog ang ulan, nya mas maayog papaulion nalang daan ang mga tawo. (We are not sure how heavy the rains will be, so it would be better to get the people home early),” said Tumulak.

The councilor urged residents to prepare for the tropical depression and be vigilant of natural disasters like landslide and flood.

They are also advised to quickly evacuate when these types of incidents happen or report ahead of time areas that are potential hazards.

Tumulak urged everyone not to be complacent even if the storm would not directly hit the city because it may still affect the weather badly. /rcg