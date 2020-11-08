Signal No. 1 raised in 19 areas due to Tropical Depression Tonyo

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 was raised over 19 areas in Luzon, including Metro Manila on Sunday morning due to Tropical Depression Tonyo, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

Below are the following areas placed under TCWS No. 1, based on the severe weather bulletin issued by Pagasa at 8 a.m.:

1. Camarines Norte

2. western portion of Camarines Sur (Cabusao, Libmanan, Sipocot, Lupi, Ragay, Del Gallego, Pamplona, Pasacao)

3. Quezon including Polillo Islands

4. Cavite

5. Laguna

6. Rizal

7. Batangas

8. Metro Manila

9. Bataan

10. Bulacan

11. Pampanga

12. southern portion of Nueva Ecija (General Tinio, Santa Rosa, Zaragoza, Gabaldon, Laur, Palayan City, Cabanatuan City, Aliaga, Quezon, Licab, Peñaranda, Gapan City, San Leonardo, Jaen, San Isidro, Cabiao, San Antonio)

13. southern portion of Tarlac (Victoria, Pura, Gerona, Santa Ignacia, Mayantoc, La Paz, Concepcion, Tarlac City, San Jose, Bamban, Capas)

14. southern portion of Aurora (Dingalan)

15. central and southern portions of Zambales (Masinloc, Palauig, Iba, Botolan, Cabangan, San Felipe, San Narciso, San Marcelino, San Antonio, Castillejos, Subic, Olongapo City)

16. Marinduque

17. northern portion of Romblon (Romblon, San Andres, Calatrava, San Agustin, Corcuera, Banton, Concepcion)

18. northern and central portions of Oriental Mindoro (Bongabong, Gloria, Pinamalayan, Socorro, Pola, Naujan, Victoria, Calapan City, Baco, San Teodoro, Puerto Galera)

19. northern and central portions of Occidental Mindoro (Sablayan, Santa Cruz, Mamburao, Paluan, Abra de Ilog) including Lubang Island

Pagasa said areas under TCWS No. 1 are currently experiencing or will experience “strong breeze to near gale conditions with occasional gusts” throughout the passage of the tropical depression.

It added that the northeast monsoon will also bring strong breeze to near gale conditions over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Norte, Apayao, and the northern portion of mainland Cagayan.

At 7 a.m., the center of “Tonyo” was spotted 70 kilometers southwest of Alabat, Quezon or 40 kilometers south-southwest of Tayabas, Quezon.

It was moving west-northwest at 25 kilometers per hour (kph) and has maximum sustained winds of 45 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 60 kph.

Pagasa said the center of Tonyo made landfall over Torrijos, Marinduque at 4:30 a.m. today. It was also forecast to move west-northwestward and make landfall in the vicinity of Sariaya, Quezon or San Juan, Batangas.

“On the forecast track, Tonyo will emerge over the West Philippine Sea this morning or afternoon and exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) tomorrow morning,” the weather bureau added.

Sunday weather outlook

Pagasa said “Tonyo” will bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Metro Manila. Calabarzon, Mindoro provinces, and Palawan including Calamian and Kalayaan Islands.

Coastal waters

Meanwhile, moderate to rough seas (1.5 to 3.5 m) due to Tonyo and the prevailing easterlies will be experienced over the seaboards of areas under TCWS No. 1 and the eastern seaboards of Cagayan Valley, Aurora, and the northern portion of Quezon, and the northern and eastern seaboards of Catanduanes.

“Mariners of small seacrafts are advised to take precautionary measures when venturing out to sea. Inexperienced mariners should avoid navigating in these conditions,” Pagasa said.

The northeast monsoon will bring rough to very rough seas (2.5 to 4.5 m) over the seaboards of Batanes, Ilocos Norte, and Ilocos Sur and the northern seaboard of Cagayan including Babuyan Islands.