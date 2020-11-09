Duterte appoints Sinas as new PNP chief

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has designated National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) director Police Major Gen. Debold Sinas as the new chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP), Malacañang said Monday.

“Tinalaga po ni President Rodrigo Duterte si Debold Sinas bilang bagong Philippine National Police chief effective po bukas, November 10,” presidential spokesperson Harry Roque announced in an online briefing.

The announcement from Malacañang came shortly after PNP chief Gen. Camilo Cascolan said that he has not yet gotten any word on whether or not Sinas will be named as his successor.

