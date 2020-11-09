Cebu to have fair weather on Monday

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The fair weather experienced in Cebu starting Monday, November 9, 2020, will likely be short-lived as the country braces for another major weather disturbance.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration in Mactan (Pagasa-Mactan) on Monday said Cebu will be blessed with generally fair weather.

However, state meteorologists that this will only last until Tuesday, November 10 due to the presence of Tropical Depression Ulysses.

“Based on our current track, Ulysses is approaching Bicol region and will possibly make a landfall over there by Wednesday,” said Jomar Eclarino, weather specialist of Pagasa-Mactan.

“While it will not directly affect Cebu, Ulysses’ extensions or troughs will likely bring rains here starting Wednesday and up to Thursday,” he added.

Pagasa, on Sunday, November 8, reported that the low-pressure area (LPA) spotted east of Mindanao has intensified into a tropical depression around 8 p.m. and was named Ulysses.

As of 11 p.m. on Sunday, it was spotted 800 kilometers East of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, with wind speeds up to 45 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness up to 55 kph.

“Over the next three days, Ulysses is forecast to intensify and is likely to reach Tropical Storm category within 24 to 36 hours. It may reach Typhoon category on Wednesday prior to landfall,” reported Pagasa.

/bmjo