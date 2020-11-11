Drug trafficker, 3 other fatalities in Bilibid riot identified

MANILA, Philippines — A drug trafficker was among the four who were killed in last Monday’s riot at the Maximum Security Compound of the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa.

The Department of Justice identified the inmate as Calvin D. Tan.

He was serving a life imprisonment sentence after being convicted in 2012 for running a shabu laboratory in Mandaue City.

The other inmates killed in the riot were Ace P. Pempena, Edgar Publico, and Jonathan G. Rodriguez.

Meanwhile, 62 inmates and a jail guard were injured.

Since the riot, inmates have not been allowed to leave their dorms, and only orderlies can roam the facility.

This is the second time that a riot occurred inside the Maximum Security Compound. Last month, nine inmates were killed in a clash between the Sigue Sigue Sputnik and Commando gangs.

Last Monday’s riot was caused by the two feuding gangs, according to the Bureau of Corrections.

RELATED STORIES

Riot erupts at Bilibid, BuCor personnel evacuated

WATCH: Inmates firing shots during fresh wave of Bilibid prison riot

[atm]