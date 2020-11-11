Waterfront Cebu kickoffs season with Light of Hope Christmas Project

Despite the many hardships we’ve been through this year, there are still reasons to be grateful for: our family, friends and especially our loved ones.

With this year’s theme, Waterfront Light of Hope: The Season of Giving, Waterfront Cebu opted to go for a short and solemn celebration that was attended by distinguished guests, personalities and officials, and friends from the media.

To officially kickoff the holiday festivities in the city, the premier city hotel, Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino, hosted its most-awaited annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony held last November 5, 2020 at the hotel’s grand lobby.

To ensure everyone’s safety and health, the hotel observed strict implementation of safety protocols all throughout the event.

The lighting of its simply captivating three-Christmas tree display was headed by Waterfront Cebu General Manager Anders Hallden, Cebu Provincial Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, Cebu City Vice Mayor Michael “Mike” Rama, Department of Tourism-7 Regional Director Shalimar Hofer Tamano and renowned businessman Michel Lhuillier.

Also in attendance was Rev. Fr. Romeo G. Desuyo who led everyone into a meaningful and beautiful prayer service.

“Despite the many hardships we’ve been through this year, there are still reasons to be grateful for: our family, friends and especially our loved ones. We have also come together as a team, the whole of Cebu, looking after each other. We are all in it together. There are also people that we should thank for, and I am talking about our frontliners who work tirelessly every single day to keep us healthy and safe”, said GM Anders in his welcoming remarks, highlighting the steadfast efforts of today’s modern-day heroes and the continuous need to come together as one.

True to the night’s theme, Waterfront Cebu, together with its other sister companies, Waterfront Mactan and Waterfront Davao, launched its corporate-wide Christmas project that aims to gather funds to provide a special Christmas feast to families in need and to the heroic frontliners who have been working tirelessly this year due to the pandemic.

These boxes will be personally delivered by hotel staff on December 23 and 25 respectively to celebrate the true meaning of Christmas.

Discussed by Waterfront Hotels & Casinos’ OIC Marketing Communications Manager, Rica Angela Cinco, the program includes activities such as Ornaments of Hope, Waterfront Care Bears for a Cause, Light of Hope Donation Boxes, and Christmas Wishing Well. All donations will go towards the funding of the Christmas in a Box. The “Waterfront Light of Hope” Christmas project will run until December 24, 2020.

Truly, Waterfront Cebu continues to be a beacon of hope even during these trying times as it paves the way for others to be a light of hope during the most wonderful season of the year.

Be a part of Waterfront Cebu’s special Christmas project. Call the hotel at (032) 232-6888 or visit their official Facebook page to know how can make a difference this holiday season. You may also email [email protected]

Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino is one of the well-known landmarks in Cebu City and is the premiere venue for events and conventions in the country. The latest updates can be found at www.waterfronthotels.com.ph, www.facebook.com/WaterfrontCebu and @waterfrontcebu on Twitter and Instagram.