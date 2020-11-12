Lapu’s LCR employees undergo lie detector test

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines- Three workers from the Lapu-Lapu City Local Civil Registrar (LCR) have undergone lie detector tests today, November 12, 2020, as part of an ongoing investigation regarding the theft incident that transpired at the said office exactly a month ago.

An estimated P100,000 in cash was carted away by unknown perpetrators during the said heist.

Police Major Jaime Tolentino, chief of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Station 3, told CDN-Digital that this is only the first batch of LCR workers who will undergo lie detector tests.

He said that there are a total of six LCR personnel that will have to undergo the procedure.

“Kay dili man madala pod ug dunganon sa atong Crime Lab nga i-lie detector test, so ato lang gi by batch,” Tolentino said.

He also said that they are still waiting for the results of the fingerprint matching of said workers to the latent prints that they’ve collected at the crime scene.

Tolentino, however, clarified that this is only part of their investigation and that they are not considering the six as suspects or persons of interest.

To recall, aside from the LCR, burglary incidents were also recorded at the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO), Lapu-Lapu City Health Department, and the City Prosecutor’s Office which are all located at the Lapu-Lapu City Hall compound. /rcg