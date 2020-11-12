Lapu officials mull incorporating motorcade in future Virgen dela Regla fiestas

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines- The Lapu-Lapu City Government wants to continue holding the motorcade in future fiesta celebrations of the Virgen Dela Regla.

Lapu-Lapu City Tourism Cultural and Historical Affairs chairperson Cindi Chan said this after the activity gained positive feedbacks from Oponganons.

“We would probably go back gyud sa naandan gyud, but I will try nga maka motorcade gyud ta,” Chan said.

Compared to the fluvial procession, which was the original activity on November 12 before the start of the novena mass, Chan said that the motorcade was able to reach more Oponganons, especially those who are living in the interior barangays of the city.

“Daghan kaayo ang nalipay, naghuwat, nagwara-wara sa birhen. Basta for me mas daghan ta ug ma-reach nga mga tawo kaysa fluvial pa,” she added.

The church canceled the fluvial procession this year due to the threat of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) and to avoid mass gathering.

At around 8 a.m. today, November 12, the motorcade started at the City Hall compound, turn right to ML Quezon Ave., Pusok, Ibo, Buaya, Mactan Seabreeze, Bigfoot, turn right Bankal Casia road, left at Bankal-Pajac Road, Pajac Rotonda, Pajac Abuno road, Datag-Maribago, Maribago Circumferential road, Agus, Marigondon Crossing, Marigondon-Basak road, S. Osmeña St., then back to the Virgen Dela Regla Shrine entrance.

Around 5,000 devotees participated in the activity including those who have waited in the motorcade route and attended the Holy Mass after its arrival.

Devotees were also seen waving color blue and white flaglets and balloons while altars were being installed on the sidewalks.

Lapu-Lapu City mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan for his part, said that he was satisfied with all the preparations and securities that were implemented during the activity./rcg