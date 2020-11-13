The Colors of Christmas at SM Home

The colors of Christmas will bring joy, love and beauty to your home with SM Home’s collection of dazzling ornaments and décor.

With most of us spending more time at home, the holidays will certainly bring cheer with probably the widest assortment of décor in town, and more than 24 combinations of ornaments, lights and trees to choose from.

You can now shop online at www.christmas.smhome.ph and get the ALL-IN- TREE PACKAGES that come complete with ornaments, lights, and trimmings and Free Styling and Delivery on select SM Home branches.

These range from modern expressions of traditional holiday trimmings have an artisan touch that celebrate all that is creative and classic, especially at the #ChristmasAtSMHome shop in SM Store Makati. Here, SM Home shares with us three main color themes that will bring the holidays to our homes.