The Colors of Christmas at SM Home

The colors of Christmas will bring joy, love and beauty to your home with SM Home’s collection of dazzling ornaments and décor.

With most of us spending more time at home, the holidays will certainly bring cheer with probably the widest assortment of décor in town, and more than 24 combinations of ornaments, lights and trees to choose from.

You can now shop online at www.christmas.smhome.ph and get the ALL-IN- TREE PACKAGES that come complete with ornaments, lights, and trimmings and Free Styling and Delivery on select SM Home branches.

These range from modern expressions of traditional holiday trimmings have an artisan touch that celebrate all that is creative and classic, especially at the #ChristmasAtSMHome shop in SM Store Makati. Here, SM Home shares with us three main color themes that will bring the holidays to our homes.

  • Classic Red. Create a cozy and casual holiday living room with classic reds that never go out of style. Add shades of white, and don’t forget a bit of sparkle for added flair. Nutcracker toy soldiers, potted berry trees, wreaths and Christmas trees, snow globes, and miniature vintage villages will help showcase a traditional holiday scene at home.

 

(L) Cheery Reds add a vibrant glow for your traditional holiday. Shop your for your favorite tree package from SM Home at www.christmas.smhome.ph. (R) 16. Classic timeless red ornaments. | Contributed Photo

 

(L) LED Lighted and Animated Windmill Christmas House. (R) Santa’s Toy Workshop Lantern. | Contributed Photo

 

(L) Christmas Villages are traditional showcase nostalgic scenes of Christmases past. (R) Nutcracker tabletops will add a whimsical and festive touch to your home this Christmas. | Contributed Photo

 

(L) LED Nativity Scene Lanterns for a Vintage Christmas. (R) Add playful and colorful glee with this Christmas Le Monde des Enfant Toy Factory Village.| Contributed Photo

 

(L) Spruce up your tree with these glittered cut-out ornaments. (R) Tuck these adorable Polar Bears under your Christmas tree.| Contributed Photo

 

  • Luxe Gold. Metallic hues make an elegant and polished holiday look. This year, add a rosy palette with gold – a touch of antique brass and champagne – into your Christmas design adds warmth to your home, but with a chic luxurious feel.

 

Bring in holiday cheer with luxe gold and pink themes. | Contributed Photo

 

(L) Celebrate the holidays with the magic of metallics. (R) A dose of shimmer and glitz with gold and pink hues.| Contributed Photo

 

(L) Dazzle your Christmas table with this Golden Spray Holly Leaves and glittered ornaments. (R) Add Gold and white to balance elaborate ornaments in your tree. | Contributed Photo

 

  • Frosty White. A white palette makes your fir or frosted-berry tree merry and magical. Deck your tree with sparkly silver and white ornaments, blended with luxurious ribbons to create a cozy, snowy and wintry wonderland. Also, dazzle it with fairy lights to bring softer and ambient glow to your ornaments.

 

(L) Have a Sparkling Frosty Christmas with SM Home. (R) 8. Timeless and elegant white and gold accents. | Contributed Photo

 

(L) Hang these frosted pine cones with snowflakes string lights to spark up the holidays. (R) Hang these white and silver balls from the trees, or ceilings. | Contributed Photo

The #ChristmasAtSMHome collection is now online! You can now shop online at www.christmas.smhome.ph and get the ALL-IN- TREE PACKAGES that come complete with ornaments, lights, and trimmings and Free Styling and Delivery on select SM Home branches. Or simply call #143SM (#14376), the SM Store’s Call to Deliver services to order and have your Christmas Tree delivered at your doorstep.

