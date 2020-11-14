Duterte invites US, Asean member-states to sustain partnerships with PH

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte on Saturday appealed to the United States and to member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) to maintain their strategic partnerships with the Philippines for “regional growth.”

Duterte’s speech, which was delivered by Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. at the online US-Asean Summit, stated that the sustainable partnership will result in “increased trade and investments as well as cooperation in the digital economy and innovation.”

Duterte also acknowledged the “state-of-the-art” mechanical ventilators and other medical supplies that were donated by the U.S. to help the Philippines deal with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) health crisis.

Duterte, likewise, emphasized the stand of the Philippines on the peaceful resolution of the South China Sea territorial dispute.

“On the South China Sea, the Chief Executive underscored that the Philippines is for the peaceful resolution of disputes in accordance with international law stressing there is no other viable path but honest negotiations and sincere diplomacy,” presidential spokesman Harry Roque said in a statement, explaining Duterte’s speech at the US-Asean Summit.

The online US-Asean Summit is held from Nov. 12 to 15. It focused on the region’s COVID-19 response and recovery efforts as well as Asean community building.

