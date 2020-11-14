Labella closes Cebu City borders for non-essential entry, q-pass coding returns on Nov. 16

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City will be closing its borders to individuals who have no essential purpose to visit the city amid the spike of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases starting 5:01 a.m. on November 16, 2020.

Mayor Edgardo Labella announced the border restrictions on the evening of Saturday, November 14, 2020, after the city logged 59 new COVID-19 cases, raising its active infections to 262.

The borders will be closed for those traveling for leisure and non-official business, while workers, Authorized Personnel Outside Residence (APOR), and those with legitimate concerns inside the city will be allowed to enter provided they have the proper documents.

“Buot nako nga ipahibaw sa mga Sugboanon nga sugod 5:01 a.m. sa Lunes, Nobyembre 16, 2020, atong pahugtan ang border control sa tibuok syudad aron atong malikayan ang pagdaghan pagbalik sa kaso sa COVID-19 dinhi sa syudad. Dili na kita buot nga mobalik sa enhanced community quarantine mao kinahanglan nga magmatngon gihapon kita samtang anaa pa ang virus,” said the mayor.

(I would like to inform all Cebuanos that starting 5:01 a.m. on Monday, November 16, 2020, we will be implementing restrictions on the borders all around the city to prevent the spread of the COVID-19. We do not want to return to an enhanced community quarantine so we need to be more vigilant while the virus remains.)

The borders will still allow the entry of workers with proper identification cards and certification of employment (COE), residents of Cebu City who are working in other local government units (LGUs), Authorized Persons Outside Residence (APOR), and individuals with legitimate concerns and transactions in the city.

The barangays have also been instructed to ensure that minimum health protocols will be implemented in any area of their jurisdictions including the wearing of face masks and face shields, social distancing, and regular disinfection.

The wearing of quarantine passes to be used by one member of the household at a time should be followed, as well as the reimposition of the coding.

An executive order will be released on Sunday, November 15, 2020, for the changes in the quarantine pass coding system.

The mayor appeals to the public to follow the health protocols and stay at home if there is no necessity to go out. /rcg