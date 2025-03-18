Pagasa-Mactan: Summer may begin this week

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The hot dry season, colloquially known as summer, may start this week, the state weather bureau has announced.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration in Mactan (Pagasa-Mactan) on Tuesday, March 18 said the amihan (northeast monsoon) winds have begun to weaken.

Their latest forecast models also showed that the amihan may dissipate this week, which in turn will signal the start of the summer, said weather specialist Jhomer Eclarino.

“Sa pagkakaron, naa pa ta sa transition period to the summer or hot, dry season,” Eclarino told audience during the OpenLine Forum.

(For now, we are still in the transition period to the summer or hot, dry season.)

With the summer drawing near, meteorologists reminded the public to take extra precautions against the heat.

So far, the highest heat index recorded in Cebu so far this year reached 40 degrees Celsius last March 13, which falls under the extreme caution category.

This means individuals exposed to these temperatures may experience heat cramps and exhaustion.

Heat index is the unit of measurement that combines air temperature and relative humidity. Often referred to as the ‘apparent temperature’, heat index is used to measure the temperature’s effects on the human body.

