Ulysses death toll now at 37 – NDRRMC

MANILA Philippines — The death toll from Typhoon Ulysses (international name: Vamco) continues to rise as different agencies scrambled to launch rescue operations in Cagayan province which bore the brunt of the damage in the Cagayan Valley region.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said at least 37 people were confirmed dead while dozens were injured and missing.

As of 5 p.m. on Saturday, NDRRMC spokesperson Mark Timbal said the confirmed fatalities were concentrated in four regions—20 in Cagayan Valley, six in Calabarzon, five in the Bicol region, and six in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR).

The NDRRMC also recorded 22 injuries in Cagayan Valley, Calabarzon, Bicol and Cordillera, while 15 people have remained missing from Calabarzon, Bicol and CAR.

Coast Guard deployed

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) is utilizing all its assets to help in the search, rescue and retrieval operations in the provinces of Cagayan and Isabela.

The PCG said it had deployed all aerial assets, including two airbus light twin engine helicopters and its BN Islander Plane, several rescue boats, and more than 200 employees as of Saturday afternoon.

As of 1:45 p.m. on Saturday, the PCG said it had sent over 120 human resources, including deployable response teams, one doctor, three nurses, handlers of two K-9 dogs, logistics support, and security teams to Tuguegarao City in Cagayan. The Manila-based teams will assist people already on the ground.

“They are bringing with them additional two rubber boats with outboard motors, generators, cot beds, food and water provisions, drums of automotive and aviation fuel to sustain land and air search and rescue operations in the disaster-stricken areas,” the PCG said.

As this developed, members and pensioners of the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) who were victims of the recent typhoons can apply for emergency loans amounting to P20,000, the state-run pension fund said on Saturday.

In a statement, GSIS president and general manager Rolando Macasaet said the emergency loan would be available to government employees and retirees living in areas devastated by Typhoons “Rolly” and Ulysses.

Macasaet said the loan carries an interest rate of 6 percent per annum, and was payable in 36 equal monthly installments.

“Qualified to apply are members who are in active service and not on leave of absence without pay; have no pending administrative or criminal cases; and have a net take-home pay not lower than P5,000 after all required monthly obligations have been deducted,” Macasaet said.

“Those that have due and demandable loan accounts (have arrears of over six months) are now allowed to renew their previous emergency loan from a different calamity (excluded under the COVID-19 emergency loan program),” he added.

Macasaet said that even those who paid only three months of premiums prior to applying for the loan could already avail of it.