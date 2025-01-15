Trader loses P30,000 after he fell asleep while at Pasil Fish Port

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Benjamin Rama, 58, went to the Pasil Fish Port shortly after midnight on Wednesday, January 15, to buy fish that he would resell.

While waiting for the supply to arrive, Rama fell asleep on an improvised mat that he placed on the floor.

However, the P30, 000 cash that he placed on the pocket of his shorts was already gone when he woke up.

The incident happened at around 1:18 a.m. on Wednesday, personnel of the Sawang Calero Police Station said.

Rama, a resident of Brgy. Sawang Calero in Cebu City, remains clueless as to who could have taken his cash.

Footage from a nearby establishment showed that a man, who was wearing a blue T-shirt, shorts and ball cap, was the one who took his money.

As of this writing, Sawang Calero police continue to identify the suspect.

Moreover, police are asking the public to help them locate and identify the thief.

