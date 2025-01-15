SC affirms guilty verdict on man pretending to be a lawyer

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court (SC) has affirmed the decision of the lower court, finding a man guilty of pretending to be a lawyer using the identity of a deceased attorney.

In a 15-page decision, the SC’s Third Division, the SC said Pedro Nollora Pequero is guilty of use of illegal alias and use of fictitious name.

Pequero was arrested by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) in an entrapment operation in 2011 while appearing before the Binangonan Municipal Trial Court (MTC) using the name “Atty. Epafrodito Nollora.”

Pequero denied the accusation, saying he is the lawyer, not his deceased relative, Epafrodito Nollora. He claimed that Nollora used his identity as a lawyer in another case.

Investigation by the NBI showed that there is only one Epafrodito Nollora who died on May 19, 1986 based on the records of the Office of the Bar Confidant (OBC).

Pequero’s full name is Pedro Nollora Pequero. However, he signed legal documents under the name “Epafrodito Nollora.”

“The use of this alias was not for entertainment or literary purposes, nor did he have any authority to use it,” said the SC.

Fake name

Pequero was charged with violation of Commonwealth Act No. 142 or the Anti-Alias Law, which prohibits the unauthorized use of an alias.

Pequero was also convicted for violating Article 178 of the Revised Penal Code (RPC), which prohibits using a fictitious or fake name, and Article 177, which prohibits usurpation of authority or pretending to be a person in authority.

The Regional Trial Court and the Court of Appeals affirmed his convictions.

The SC affirmed Pequero’s conviction for use of an illegal alias and use of fictitious name but acquitted him for usurpation of authority.

The SC explained that Artice 177 of the RPC punishes anyone pretending to be an officer, agent, or government representative.

In this case, the SC said a lawyer is an officer of the court but not a person in authority.

