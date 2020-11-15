Typhoon Ulysses death toll hits 67 – NDRRMC

MANILA, Philippines — The official death toll from yyphoon Ulysses (international name: Vamco) has climbed to 67 as of Sunday with dozens more injured or missing, the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (NDRRMC) said.

As of 9 a.m. Sunday, Ulysses has so far left 22 people dead in Cagayan Valley, two in Central Luzon, 17 in the Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon) region, eight in the Bicol region, 10 in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) and eight in Metro Manila.

The NDRRMC also recorded 21 injuries in Cagayan Valley, Calabarzon, Bicol Region, and CAR. Twelve persons remain missing as of posting time in the Calabarzon and Bicol regions and Metro Manila. Agri, infra damage Authorities also estimated that Ulysses left P1.19 billion in agricultural damage while damage to infrastructure was pegged at P469.7 million. A total of 25,852 houses were likewise damaged by the typhoon. Ulysses, the 21st cyclone storm to hit the country this year, triggered massive flooding in Metro Manila and many other parts of Luzon, particularly the provinces of Cagayan and Isabela. The typhoon struck areas in Luzon which had barely recovered from the onslaught of Super Typhoon Rolly (Goni), which killed at least 25 people and destroyed thousands of residences.