Cebu City police readies charges motorcycle group, shoe store

DUMAGUETE CITY, Philippines—The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) announced that it is now preparing the documents needed for the filing of charges against a motorcycle group who gathered at the Plaza Independencia two weeks ago and a shoe store in Barangay Lahug that also attracted a crowd due to a sale.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for operations of the CCPO, told reporters on Tuesday morning, November 17, 2020, that they may be able to file the case on Wednesday, November 18 against the riders group, who were celebrating their anniversary November 8, and the owners of the shoe store that offered a shoe sale on November 11.

Read: Cebu City gov’t orders indefinite closure of shoe store after failure to control crowd in 11.11 sale

Read: Police eye filing cases vs. shoe store owners

They will be facing charges for violating health protocols while under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ).

“As of now we are preparing all the necessary evidence for filing. Maybe tomorrow, we will be able to file the case,” said Parilla.

As to why the case has not been immediately filed against the riders group, Parilla said that they needed time to prepare the papers needed for filing of the case.

But among those who participated in the said gathering, Parilla clarified that only the identified organizers will face the charges.

Parilla said that they are monitoring those who participated in the gathering of the group, especially since there is a report that the rise of CVOID-19 cases in the city is because of gatherings.

Read: Parties, gatherings among top sources of new COVID infection

/bmjo