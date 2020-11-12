Police eye filing cases vs. shoe store owners

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Police in Cebu City are planning to file cases against the owners of the shoe store in Barangay Lahug, that drew a crowd of around 1,000 people within its vicinity last November 11, 2020.

Police Colonel Josefino Ligan, Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) director, said the shop owners could be held criminally liable for failing to control the crowd while holding an 11.11 sale.

“We are contemplating in filing a case… criminal case… against the owners for violating Article 151 (disobedience to authority) in relation to the EO (executive order) issued by the city government,” said Ligan in a mix of Cebuano and English.

“They were unable to control the crowd and it’s a clear manifestation that they violated (the EO),” he added.

The city government has mandated that social distancing in public places must be observed while the locality is under modified general community quarantine.

Since September, Cebu City has been placed under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ), the most relaxed form of community quarantine.

Ligan also advised other establishments in the city not only to properly plan ahead their promotional events but also to coordinate with local law enforcement.

“A system has been put in place on how to address this pandemic… They should have coordinated with local authorities if they plan such an event,” said Ligan.

“If possible, they should request security forces para ang mga tawo di magdasok (so people would not create a large crowd),” he added.

The shop, located along Sanson Road, Barangay Lahug, was ordered indefinitely closed by the city’s Business Processing and Licensing Office (BPLO).

Aside from violating health protocols, the Cebu City Government found out it was operating without a business permit and that its application is still being processed.

The Department of Trade and Industry in Central Visayas (DTI-7) also reported that the establishment failed to secure the necessary permits for doing sale events. /rcg

