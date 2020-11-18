Duterte declares entire Luzon under state of calamity

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has declared the entire Luzon under a state of calamity, heeding the proposal of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), in the wake of three typhoons that battered the country’s largest island.

“Last night I think, I signed the proclamation,” Duterte said in a taped speech aired on Tuesday night.

The NDRRMC recommended on Monday the declaration of a state of calamity due to the damage brought by three typhoons – Quinta, Rolly, and Ulysses.

The declaration will allow local government units to access quick response funds during emergency situations.

At least 73 people reportedly died due to Typhoon Ulysses while billions of pesos worth of damage to infrastructure and agriculture have also been recorded.

