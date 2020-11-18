Mandaue City boosts firefighting capability with 4 brand new firetrucks

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines– Mandaue City boosted its firefighting capacity with the arrival on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, of four new additional fire trucks.

The brand new ladder truck and three penetrator fire trucks were procured by the city government for P119 million.

“Hopefully with these, ang ato’ng response time mapamub-an na nato, to lessen the damage of property and loss of lives, kinahanglan sad ang pagpangandam mao’ng ato sad gi prioritize ang kinahanglan sa DRRMO, gusto ta nga ang Mandaue ato’ng mahatagan og maayo’ng serbisyo,” said Mayor Jonas Cortes.

The ladder truck will be used to extinguish fires on high rise buildings. It can also be used in the rescue and evacuation of trapped persons.

The ladder truck can reach up to 17 or 18 floors depending on the height of the floor.

The penetrator trucks, on the other hand, will be used to respond to fire alarms in the interior portions of the city as these could enter areas that conventional fire trucks cannot reach. The penetrators will be paired with supertankers which will provide a steady supply of water for firefighting.

The ladder truck costs P74 million while the penetrator trucks are worth P15 million each.

The new fire fighting equipment will be handled by the Mandaue City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MCDRRMO).

These will complement the city’s existing two fire trucks and two water tankers.

” Ato’ng ibutang on strategic areas, Umapad, Casuntingan, diri (Command Center) para inkaso naa tay alarm sa sunog dili ta ma hinder sa traffic, naa gyu’y makauna, mao ning penetrator (fire truck), dako gyud ni’g tabang,” said Buddy Alain Ybañez, MCDRRMO head./rcg