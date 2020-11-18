CCPO to deploy more traffic police with the return of Guadalupe-Carbon jeepneys

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental — The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) will be deploying additional traffic police after the city allowed the return of public utility jeepneys (PUJs) in some routes this Friday.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for operations of CCPO, said that they immediately directed their traffic police to prepare and make sure that health protocols will be followed as more people are expected to come out with the approval of the return of traditional jeepneys.

Parilla said that they were not informed about the return of the Guadalupe-Carbon jeepneys which he said should have been coordinated with them by the local government. But since it was already announced, Parilla said that they will just have to help in ensuring that health protocols are still followed.

“To make sure nga ma follow gyud ang atong guidelines sa protocol, kung naa ba division ang mga lingkuranan,” said Parilla.

Parilla added that PUJs that will be found violating the requirements needed for them to operate will be issued a TOP and will be reported to the Land Transportation Office (LTO) for the suspension of their operations.

Parilla also asked the cooperation of the PUJ drivers and the public to strictly observe health guidelines./rcg