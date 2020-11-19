Labella welcomes Speaker Velasco as Cebu City North District caretaker

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella will seek a dialogue with House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco to discuss the plans for the North District, which Congressman Raul Del Mar left upon his passing.

Mayor Edgardo Labella said in a phone conference with reporters on Thursday, November 19, 2020, that he is happy that the House Speaker will be the caretaker of the North District because this means that the district can be prioritized in legislation.

However, it is crucial that the mayor be able to address concerns for the district which has the most number of existing economic hubs in the city including IT Park in Barangay Apas, Cebu Business Park in Barangay Hipodromo, the major establishments in Barangay Mabolo, and the developments in Barangay Banilad and Talamban.

The late Congressman Del Mar, who died on Monday evening, November 16, 2020, had been known to pioneer projects and legislations that benefited the city and helped it attain its economic boom up to this day.

“That is for us a welcome development because we all know that the Speaker is a wise man and level-headed leader, a legal luminary. We welcome the speaker being the caretaker,” said Labella.

Labella expects that Velasco will contact the city government to talk about the priority projects of the North District.

The mayor assured that the city government will help Velasco push for developments in the district.

“We will talk with the Speaker soon. We assure him of the support of the party,” said Labella.

The mayor is also hopeful that more developments will be pushed for the North District under Velasco’s care./rcg