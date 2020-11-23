Mandaue City active cases near 100-mark

By: Doris C. Bongcac - Editor/CDN Digital | November 23,2020 - 07:57 AM

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Coronavirus disease cases in Mandaue City now nears the 100-mark with the addition of nine active cases on Sunday, November 22.

The city only had one recovery,MC2474, from Barangay Umapad on the same day.

As of Sunday, Mandaue City logged a total of 94 active cases and 2,248 recoveries while its COVID-related deaths remained at 169, the City Public Information Office said.

Two of its new cases come from Barangay Subangdaku while one each are from Labogon, Guizo, Looc, Umapad, Casuntingan, Cabancalan, and Tipolo.

A 10-year-old boy from Purok Makiangayon in Barangay Tipolo is the youngest of the city’s new patients while the eldest is a 49-year-old resident of Sitio Lupa in Casuntingan.