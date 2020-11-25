PWD financial aid distribution in Cebu City to start on Dec. 2

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Persons with disabilities (PWDs) in Cebu City will finally receive their financial assistance worth six months from December 2 to 15, 2020.

Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella said that each PWD beneficiary will receive P6,000 for this tranche since the city failed to distribute the financial assistance since July.

The delay was caused by the determination of the city government to ensure the safety of the PWDs amid the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) especially since some PWDs may be vulnerable to the virus due to their age.

The mayor specifically instructed that the distribution be done house-to-house so that the beneficiaries will no longer need to go out.

“This will be a Christmas cheer for them because this is good for six months. I think this will make our PWDs happy,” said Labella.

The guidelines for the distribution will be released in the coming days. The city government expects to complete the distribution faster as there are approximately only 11,000 registered PWDs in the city.

The mayor said the distribution was hastened so that the PWDs will be able to spend the money on Christmas and New Year holidays.

As for the senior citizen financial assistance, Labella said it will follow soon. The release is already being processed by the city government so that the assistance will be distributed before Christmas. /rcg