Labella to face Beltran’s complaints in ‘proper forum’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella said that he will face the complaint filed by Cebuana artist, Maria Victoria Beltran over his alleged consent for the mass gathering conducted by the Edlab Riders, a group of supporters, on November 8, 2020.

Beltran asked the Office of the Ombudsman in the Visayas to investigate Labella for the incident, which she said constitutes grave misconduct, conduct unbecoming of a public official, and violation of the City Ordinance 2566 that prohibits mass gathering while the city remains under health quarantine.

Labella said in a statement to reporters that he had no hand in the event despite posts by the group showing pictures of them meeting the mayor prior to the event and telling their members that the mayor will give a message during the activity.

“That was according to them, I did not go to the event. I just told Attorney (Floro Jr.) Casas have them dispersed. I even ordered the police to include them in the conduct of an investigation,” said the mayor.

Labella added that although the Edlab Riders were his supporters, he never encouraged them to gather and violate health protocols.

“I never allowed them. I never had a hand,” he said.

Still, he will answer the cases filed by Beltran should he be summoned to answer by the Office of the Ombudsman.

In her complaint affidavit, Beltran said that while Labella has denied giving his consent to the gathering of his supporters to celebrate their anniversary, social media posts that were made prior to the event would say otherwise.

She said that on November 3, Edlab Riders posted images of their visit at the Office of the Mayor at City Hall. Group officials also announced in the same post that the mayor was expected to grace their event.

While it was true that Labella was not physically present during the November 8 gathering, he delivered a virtual message for his supporters, Beltran said.

Photos circulating on social media would show that hundreds of Labella supporters were at the Plaza Independencia for their anniversary celebration. /rcg