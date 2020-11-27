Special Investigation Task Group created for Cebu lawyer’s ambush

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental—A Special Investigation Task Group (SITG) will be created by the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) to focus on the investigation of the killing of Lawyer Luis Wee.

Wee was gunned down by still unidentified assailants in broad daylight on Monday, November 23, 2020, in front of his office in Barangay Kasambagan, Cebu City.

Police Colonel Josefino Ligan, director of the CCPO, said on this Friday, November 27, 2020, that the SITG will help with the investigation of the National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI-CEVRO).

“We need nga mas ma tibuok ang trabaho and mas mahatagan specific task ang each unit. Sa SITG, involved naman nato ang CIDG, regional crime laboratory… so may specific taskings na yan,” said Ligan.

(We need the job to be done wholly and each unit would be goven a specific task. With the SITG, the CIDG and the regional crime laboratory are involved…so they have specific tasks.)

Ligan, who is also the overall commander of the SITG, said that he plans to convene among the involved units of the SITG this Saturday, November 28.

The SITG for the case of Atty. Wee was created as under the guidelines of the creation of SITG for sensational crimes included those that are directed to integrated bar of the Philippines (IBP) lawyers, said Ligan.

As of this posting, Ligan said that they have been back tracking and enhancing closed circuit television (CCTV) footage not only in the building of Wee’s office where he was shot, but also of the nearby establishments.

